Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $280.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.72.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $261.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.