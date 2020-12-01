Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,227.89 ($16.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,050.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,129.90. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is presently -23.78%.

In related news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

