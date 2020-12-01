S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 95,178 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,178 shares during the period. ChannelAdvisor makes up about 2.1% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.66% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 231,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,845 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Insiders have sold 284,275 shares of company stock worth $4,073,173 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $427.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.12. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

