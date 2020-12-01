S Squared Technology LLC Grows Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. QuinStreet makes up about 3.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.48% of QuinStreet worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in QuinStreet by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 238,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $943.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.66.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,016 shares of company stock worth $4,811,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

