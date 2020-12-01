S Squared Technology LLC Has $10.26 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

S Squared Technology LLC trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises 7.6% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.43% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 584.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 77,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 624,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 186,390 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of KTOS opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $754,949.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,161. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

