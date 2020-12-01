S Squared Technology LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)

S Squared Technology LLC lowered its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Allot Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.83% of Allot Communications worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allot Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of ALLT opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Allot Communications Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.68 million, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

