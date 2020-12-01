S Squared Technology LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

S Squared Technology LLC cut its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,836 shares during the period. OptimizeRx accounts for about 3.1% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 1.31% of OptimizeRx worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.18 million, a PE ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

