S Squared Technology LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares during the period. Asure Software accounts for about 3.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Asure Software worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 490,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Asure Software by 42.9% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.