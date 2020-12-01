S Squared Technology LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 488,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Magnite comprises 2.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,387.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,303 shares of company stock worth $3,434,086. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGNI opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

