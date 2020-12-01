S Squared Technology LLC Purchases 23,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies makes up about 3.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.59% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

ACLS opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $903.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

