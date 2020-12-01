S Squared Technology LLC Purchases New Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.34% of Grid Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 1,007,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 343,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

