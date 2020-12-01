S Squared Technology LLC Raises Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for approximately 2.6% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

