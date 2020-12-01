S Squared Technology LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Limelight Networks makes up approximately 1.4% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Limelight Networks worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

In other news, Director Walter Amaral sold 33,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $193,635.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,431 shares of company stock worth $965,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.67. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.