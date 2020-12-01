S Squared Technology LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

S Squared Technology LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 662,500 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for 8.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.40% of Digital Turbine worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

APPS opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,013. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

