S Squared Technology LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

S Squared Technology LLC trimmed its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitek Systems accounts for about 1.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Mitek Systems worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,762 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $494.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

