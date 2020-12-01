S Squared Technology LLC Trims Holdings in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

S Squared Technology LLC cut its position in shares of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. MobileIron accounts for about 2.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.37% of MobileIron worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MobileIron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MobileIron by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 72,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MobileIron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MobileIron by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MobileIron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MobileIron alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MobileIron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. MobileIron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $834.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. Analysts anticipate that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $8,389,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,110,280 shares of company stock worth $28,894,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for MobileIron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileIron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.