salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 19.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $3,185,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.17.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,851 shares of company stock valued at $124,486,162 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $223.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

