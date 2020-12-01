salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,851 shares of company stock valued at $124,486,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.17.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

