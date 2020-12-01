Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAL. ValuEngine cut Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SAL stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.73. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.