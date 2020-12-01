Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

