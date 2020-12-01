Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

