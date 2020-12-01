Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SZGPY. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.