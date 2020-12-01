Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Samsung Electronics stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.46 and its 200 day moving average is $877.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. Samsung Electronics has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $2,450.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

