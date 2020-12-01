Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 3,940.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SRAFF stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

