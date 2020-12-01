Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 786.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

