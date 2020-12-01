SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of SBA Communications worth $323,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $287.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.34. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,794.76 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

