Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) versus AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Critical Contrast

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AMETEK alerts:

This table compares AMETEK and Schmitt Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.29 $861.30 million $4.19 28.29 Schmitt Industries $4.19 million 5.12 $3.88 million N/A N/A

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Schmitt Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMETEK and Schmitt Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75 Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMETEK presently has a consensus target price of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.96%. Given AMETEK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Schmitt Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AMETEK has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMETEK and Schmitt Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55% Schmitt Industries 59.86% -5.02% -4.54%

Summary

AMETEK beats Schmitt Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance, measurement, and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various application, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display, as well as remote tank monitoring products under the Xact brand name. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.