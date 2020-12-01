Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2,712.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,620 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,072. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $694.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

