Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,824 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,940.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

