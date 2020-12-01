Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

