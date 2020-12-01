Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,392 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

