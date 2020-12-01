Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,280,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $126.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

