SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $563,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,190.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $5,945,742 in the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

