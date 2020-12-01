Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 457.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Select Sands alerts:

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.