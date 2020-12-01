ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of ServiceNow worth $439,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $534.55 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $537.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 151.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

