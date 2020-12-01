ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Decreased by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,104 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of ServiceNow worth $694,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.56.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $376,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $536.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $537.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.43, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

