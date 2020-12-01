Severn Trent’s (STRNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $32.08 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

