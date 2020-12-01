Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Shimano has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Get Shimano alerts:

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.