ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $2,688.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00393002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.67 or 0.02817184 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.