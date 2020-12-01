Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

GTLY opened at GBX 155.92 ($2.04) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.40. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

