Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 315.91 ($4.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.87. boohoo group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In related news, insider Neil James Catto purchased 5,825 shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

