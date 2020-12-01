Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Declines By 82.3%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

JG traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $427.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.43.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

