Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Increases By 583.2%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 583.2% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

CRRFY opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

