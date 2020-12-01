Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Drops By 90.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPCAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

