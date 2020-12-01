Short Interest in Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Declines By 88.9%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crawford United from $19.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

