Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases By 157.1%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

COIHY stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

