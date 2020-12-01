Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Increases By 255.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.