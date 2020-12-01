Short Interest in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Declines By 88.9%

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MILN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

