Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Increases By 285.7%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the October 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.38. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

HBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,553 shares of company stock worth $309,737 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the third quarter worth $222,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

