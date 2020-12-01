Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Declines By 69.7%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 589,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IDRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

